(Mass Appeal) – It’s National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day and when it comes to all things rhubarb-related, we turn to our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat. Here’s her twist on this classic sweet and tart combination.

Base Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

3 cups chopped rhubarb

2 cups chopped strawberries

the juice of ½ large lemon

1 tablespoon butter, diced

Cobbler Crust Ingredients:

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

1/4 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

Topping Ingredients:

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Cooking Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Butter a 1-1/2 quart casserole dish.

2. Begin by making the base. Combine the sugar and cornstarch in a smallish nonreactive pot. Stir in the fruit and lemon juice.

3. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently to prevent burning. Boil, stirring gently, for 1 minute. Remove the fruit from the heat. Spread the fruit in the prepared pan. Dot the top with butter.

4. To make the crust, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in the butter, but don’t overdo the process. You should still have tiny pieces of butter in the mixture.

5. Whisk together the milk, the egg, and the vanilla. Add them to the dry ingredients, and mix just until moist. Drop the resulting mixture onto the fruit mixture, and spread it around to cover the fruit as much as possible. Sprinkle brown sugar over all in little clumps.

6. Bake until the top is lightly browned and the fruit is bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes.