(Mass Appeal) – The Florence Pie bar joined us today to demonstrate how to make the perfect, flaky pie crust.

Proprietor Maura Glennon showed us how to roll out the dough so it fits perfectly in the plate. She then pricked it with holes and filled it with beans to prevent the pastry from shrinking too much during the baking process.

Glennon then provided tips on rolling out the perfect top crust and how to make a decorative top. Pie perfection!