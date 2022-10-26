(MASS APPEAL) – Holiday travel season is just around the corner and experts are expecting it to be a busy and expensive one, with airfares nearly 30% higher compared to last year. Joining us is Steve Carlson, T-Mobile spokesperson, to share a few ways he uses tech and T-Mobile to plan his travel.

T-Mobile with Priceline

T-Mobile customers can benefit form using T-Mobile’s Travel with Priceline website and save up to 40% on select hotels and rental cars, with free and flexible cancellations.

T-Mobile Coverage Beyond

T-Mobile has announced its latest un-carrier move, called coverage beyond, to expand coverage and keep customers connected wherever their travel destination is! With Coverage Beyond, eligible T-Mobile customers can take advantage of:

Free high-speed data in 215+ countries and destinations

Free in-flight connectivity and streaming all flight long on the biggest U.S. Airlines like Delta, American, Alaska airlines, and just recently added, United Airlines

On the T-Mobile Tuesdays App, customers can get a year of AAA plus $0.10 off per gallon of shell gas

For more information on T-Mobile travel benefits visit t-mobile.com/travel

Sponsored by: T-Mobile