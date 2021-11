SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The economy faces new concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19 as some investors worry the new strain could potentially evade vaccines.

This is a waiting game. With very little known about the new variant, a financial advisor 22News spoke with said it's too early to tell how this would effect the market. Global markets have been rattled once again by concerns that the new omicron COVID-19 variant could potentially evade vaccines.