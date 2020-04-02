Tips from a pro on organizing the clutter in your home

(Mass Appeal) – Now’s a great time to get a jump start on spring cleaning and getting your home organized! Carleen Eve Fischer Hoffman, owner of the Clutter Doctor, Inc., joined us with advice on how to get started.

Hoffman said start with something that really bothers you on a daily basis – it may not be a big project, but one that perhaps sets you back a few minutes regularly. She added that now’s a good time to clean out your fridge and pantry, and when you do, start from the top and work your way down. Check dates and put things back in product categories.

It’s also not too early to go through those closets, she added. When things go back to normal we are all going to feel totally overwhelmed, so anything we can do while at home to make our lives a little easier we should do it.