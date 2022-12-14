(MASS APPEAL) – Let’s face it, the holidays can be a stressful and busy time. When it comes to gift-giving, make a plan. Andrea Luttrell, Registered Dietitian with Big Y Foods, is here with tips and ideas to ease some of that stress.

Create a list for who you want to purchase gifts for

Set limits (and stick to them!)

Save time and money by giving the gift of homemade

Big Y is your one-stop-shop for unique gifts

Big Y Recipes

Visit bigy.com for homemade gift ideas. There is something for everyone on your list – including homemade cinnamon cut-out ornaments and oatmeal cookie mix in a jar. Here are some other favorites:

Maple Candied Walnuts with Cinnamon and Sea Salt: https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipes/maple-candied-walnuts-with-cinnamon-and-sea-salt/15263

Double Chocolate Peppermint Candy Hot Cocoa Mix: https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipes/double-chocolate-peppermint-candy-hot-cocoa-mix/8639

DIY Yogurt Dog Biscuits: https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipes/diy-yogurt-dog-biscuits/15248

Gift Basket Ideas

Put together beautiful and thoughtful themed baskets.

Relaxation Basket (soap/bath salt, tea, essential oil, book, candle)

Local Products (honey, pasta sauce, floral greens, cookies, maple syrup, coffee, oil)

Gourmet Pairing (apples, cheese, wine, dish cloth, crackers)

Depending on your gift budget, add a gift card!

Spa Finder gift card for Relaxation Basket

Big Y gift card for Local Products Basket

Table & Vine gift card for Gourmet Pairings Basket

