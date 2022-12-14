(MASS APPEAL) – Let’s face it, the holidays can be a stressful and busy time. When it comes to gift-giving, make a plan. Andrea Luttrell, Registered Dietitian with Big Y Foods, is here with tips and ideas to ease some of that stress.
- Create a list for who you want to purchase gifts for
- Set limits (and stick to them!)
- Save time and money by giving the gift of homemade
- Big Y is your one-stop-shop for unique gifts
Big Y Recipes
Visit bigy.com for homemade gift ideas. There is something for everyone on your list – including homemade cinnamon cut-out ornaments and oatmeal cookie mix in a jar. Here are some other favorites:
- Maple Candied Walnuts with Cinnamon and Sea Salt: https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipes/maple-candied-walnuts-with-cinnamon-and-sea-salt/15263
- Double Chocolate Peppermint Candy Hot Cocoa Mix: https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipes/double-chocolate-peppermint-candy-hot-cocoa-mix/8639
- DIY Yogurt Dog Biscuits: https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipes/diy-yogurt-dog-biscuits/15248
Gift Basket Ideas
Put together beautiful and thoughtful themed baskets.
- Relaxation Basket (soap/bath salt, tea, essential oil, book, candle)
- Local Products (honey, pasta sauce, floral greens, cookies, maple syrup, coffee, oil)
- Gourmet Pairing (apples, cheese, wine, dish cloth, crackers)
Depending on your gift budget, add a gift card!
- Spa Finder gift card for Relaxation Basket
- Big Y gift card for Local Products Basket
- Table & Vine gift card for Gourmet Pairings Basket
For more information visit bigy.com
