(MASS APPEAL) – Let’s face it, the holidays can be a stressful and busy time. When it comes to gift-giving, make a plan. Andrea Luttrell, Registered Dietitian with Big Y Foods, is here with tips and ideas to ease some of that stress.

  • Create a list for who you want to purchase gifts for
  • Set limits (and stick to them!)
  • Save time and money by giving the gift of homemade
  • Big Y is your one-stop-shop for unique gifts

Visit bigy.com for homemade gift ideas. There is something for everyone on your list – including homemade cinnamon cut-out ornaments and oatmeal cookie mix in a jar. Here are some other favorites:

Gift Basket Ideas

Put together beautiful and thoughtful themed baskets.

  • Relaxation Basket (soap/bath salt, tea, essential oil, book, candle)
  • Local Products (honey, pasta sauce, floral greens, cookies, maple syrup, coffee, oil)
  • Gourmet Pairing (apples, cheese, wine, dish cloth, crackers)

Depending on your gift budget, add a gift card!

  • Spa Finder gift card for Relaxation Basket
  • Big Y gift card for Local Products Basket
  • Table & Vine gift card for Gourmet Pairings Basket

Sponsored by: Big Y Your Family Market