Tips on answering those tough job interview questions

(Mass Appeal) – When interviewing for a new job, it’s crucial to be prepared – especially for the tough questions! Jess Dods, of JessDodsCoaching.com, joined us with advice on how to field these questions.

Dods reminds viewers to do their research! Know what the company does and what your role would potentially be. Also, know that it’s ok to pause if you are thinking of perfect answer.

A message to all the job searchers and employers out there, please check out the 22News job board at WWLP.com – it’s a great resource.