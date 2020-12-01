Tips on beating pandemic boredom

(Mass Appeal)- COVID fatigue is a feeling many are experiencing with this extended pandemic lockdown. How do you deal with the boredom of your daily monotony? Clinical psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline of DrSharonSaline.com joins us with some family-friendly tips.

According to Dr. Saline, one of the most important things to do is go outside. There’s no such thing as bad weather, just inadequate clothing.

Next, cook a special meal and look to get the kids involved – you’ll be helping them learn a valuable life skill as well. Also – don’t forget to inject fun in your week; from a movie party to a dance contest, be creative and keep it light.

Finally, nuture a hobby and start by make a list of all the things you’ve ever wanted to try, whether it be learn to knit or play the ukulele.