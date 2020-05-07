1  of  2
Tips on extending the life of fruits and vegetables to avoid extra trips to the store

(Mass Appeal) – Right now it’s wise to reduce the number of trips you take to the store. Registered dietitian Jen Belanger shared tips on not only extending the life of your vegetables, but how to freeze them!

Belanger said that it’s important not to store potatoes and onions together, as the two together accelerate spoilage. Also, if your celery is getting a little rubbery, chop off the end and stick it in a glass of water. That should help bring back the crunch!

To freeze vegetables like broccoli, cut into florets and blanch in boiling water for 3 minutes. After it’s dried, spread a single layer on a cookie sheet covered with parchment paper and freeze for at least an hour and a half.

