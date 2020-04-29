Tips on how to best pivot your fundraising event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

(Mass Appeal) – Many non-profits are finding themselves forced to cancel or restructure events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regina Burns, founder of Rise Event Productions, joins us today with her advice on how to best move forward.

According to Burns, although events should be considered case by case, it’s largely best to move ahead with a restructured event to stay top of mind with you donors and avoid a more crowded field of competitors once things are able to resume.

Burns added that many events can shift to a virtual platform and in some cases, reach a larger audience. Speakers, presentations, raffles and auctions can all successfully take place in an online format.