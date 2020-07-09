Tips on how to best support local businesses struggling to survive the pandemic

(Mass Appeal) – Many business are beginning to open up now in phase three of our state’s reopening plan, but they are struggling to get by. Meghan Rothschild, president of Chik Media, joined us with tips on how to rebuild your community by supporting local businesses.

According to Rothschild, businesses are facing numerous hurdles in order to reopen, including purchasing PPE, plexiglass dividers, and other materials to keep both staff and customers safe. It’s important to be patient with businesses as they get used to these changes, added Rothschild.

If someone feels too uncomfortable to venture out and support local business, Rothschild recommends exploring what you can do online to help out.