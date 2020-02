(Mass Appeal) – No one likes to skimp on holidays, but you may need to show your bank account some love and keep it a little simple on Valentine’s Day. Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam joined us with fun ways to enjoy the holiday and not break the bank.

Todd had ideas like create a homemade card, cook at home, or even celebrate early so you don’t have to deal with holiday overages.

Also, added Todd, explore the wonderful free things around you – museums, hikes and more.