Tips on how to dig up information about your ancestral history

(Mass Appeal) – Would you like tips on how to unravel the mystery of your own personal history? Dave Robison of Old Bones Genealogy of New England joined us with some advice.

Robison stated that he got interested in genealogy by finding out about his own family tree. Through his research, he learned he was related to the Chapin family of Springfield.

He advised those who are interested in beginning their own search not to look too far. Getting the start to learn about your ancestry can be as easy as heading to your attic. Family photos and records that you may have in your very own home are the best place to start.