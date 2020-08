(Mass Appeal) – Whether it’s work, school – or even an online happy hour with friends, you want to look your best for video conference calls. Meghan Rothschild, president of Chikmedia, joined us with useful tips.

First, it’s all about the lighting. Make sure you are not back lit by a window and think about picking up a portable clip light you can put on your phone.

Also, getting the right angle is key – prop up your computer so it’s eye level… you’ll find it more flattering.