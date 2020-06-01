Tips on how to stick to a healthy eating routine

(Mass Appeal) – Many of us are feeling more sluggish than usual, carrying around a little extra weight thanks to all that delicious quarantine baking. Registered dietitian Jen Belanger joined us with ways to not only establish, but to stick to healthy eating habits.

Belanger noted people often use food journals as a way to stick to consumption goals. They can be useful, she said, just as long as you don’t get too obsessive about it.

Belanger advised to focus on food groups – like getting the right amount of greens, dairy, protein and whole grains in your diet rather than getting fixated on calories.