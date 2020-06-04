Tips on keeping your pets safe during the hot weather

Breaking News
(Mass Appeal) – The hot weather has arrived, which means it’s time to take precautions for yourself and your pets. Lee Chambers of the Dakin Humane Society joined us with hlepful information.

When talking your pet for a walk, it’s important to bring fresh water for both you and your pet. Also avoid walking when the sun is at its strongest, between a.m. 10 and 2 p.m. Try to stay on the grass because hot asphalt can burns a pet’s paw pads.

Chambers also said to keep an eye on your pet if they got for a swim because not all dogs are good swimmers. Make sure to rinse of any salt and chlorine, too.

