Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,640 deaths, 94,895 positive tests
3:45PM: Governor Baker tours UMass Lowell Fabric Discovery Center and will provide update on the coronavirus outbreak

Tips on maintaining quarantine hair at home

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – Salons may be starting to open up, but you’re still probably going to have to wait a while to get that coveted appointment. Hair salon expert D.Frazier joined us with tips on keeping you hair looking fresh during the quarantine.

First, embrace the updo! Once your hair is worn up in a bun, it comes down with a nice wave, perfect for a half-up, half-down look. Next, celebrate texture! Distribute a styling product throughout your hair to and work with the natural texture you’ve got.

Finally, don’t worry about the roots that are growing in. Remember how big the ombre trend was? Well, we’re bringing it back!

