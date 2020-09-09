Tips on preventing “maskne”

(Mass Appeal) – Regular mask wearing can create “maskne,” acne and skin irritations. Dermatologist Dr. Stanley Glazer, with New England Dermatology and Laser Center, joined us with prevention and treatment tips.

According to Dr. Glazer, while simply wearing a mask won’t cause acne, the heat, moisture, and friction created by a mask can create ideal conditions – especially if you are acne prone.

Masks can also cause a condition called irritant folliculitis which essentially irritates the hair follicle and looks a lot like acne. Both acne and irritant folliculitis are treated the same way and can be handled with many over the counter benzoyl peroxide creams an washes.