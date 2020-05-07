Tips on protecting your eyes from the additional quarantine screen time

(Mass Appeal) – The average person in the US is spending over 13 hours a day looking at screens right now – from binge watching to learning and working from home, things are looking rough for our eyesight. Dr. Tommasina Sideris, optometrist at Eyes on Litchfield, joins us with ways to protect your eyes.

First, Dr. Sideris recommends adjusting the blue light on your tablets and phones, which can be found in “settings.” Also consider getting a pair of blue light filtering lenses.

Finally, follow the 20/20 rule: every 20 minutes take a break and look at something further away than your screen.