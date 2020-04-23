Tips on rescheduling your wedding if it’s cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Watch Live
(Mass Appeal) – Many couples are facing the unfortunate reality of cancelling their weddings due to the pandemic. Regina Burns, of Rise Event Production, joins us with how to handle this process and what to expect.

According to Burns, when contacting your guests consider you budget – if you have enough money to send out a change the date card that’s great, but if not, the personal touch of a phone call would be appreciated.

Also, try and reschedule you date for the same calendar year so you don’t have to push things like dress fittings too far out or revamp your entire concept.

