Tips on spotting the rash that results from a tick bite

(Mass Appeal) – The tick population is booming and a bite from an infected tick is a surefire way to get Lyme Disease. Dr. Stanley Glazer, dermatologist at New England Dermatology and Laser Center, joined us to talk ticks and how to spot the type of rash that can result from a tick bite.

According to Dr. Glazer, just more than 70 percent of people get a rash from a tick bite. The rash could appear weeks after the bite, and often is described as a “bulls eye,” a circular, red rash.

When removing a tick Dr. Glazer said not to use matches – that could get the tick angry. Remove the tick with steady, even pressure – tick removal tools are useful.