Tips on starting a new job with grace

(Mass Appeal) – It can be very awkward when you start a new job – not knowing the ropes, the culture and even how you ultimately fit in. Here with advice on how to make this transition smoother is certified career coach Jess Dods of Jess Dods Coaching.

Dods notes that the first 90 days of a job are very important. New employees should make the most of this time being a keen observer and listener and try not to make a big splash at first. Take your time to get to know the players and the culture.

Dods adds it’s important to take a good look at yourself and evaluate your roll in the organization, making sure it’s an overall good fit.