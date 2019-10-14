Tips on starting a new routine with your children

(Mass Appeal) – Fall is a great time to introduce new routines to your family, routines to help things run a little more smoothly. Psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline joined us with helpful tips on how to get a new routine jump started.

Dr. Saline advised to aim for steadiness and not perfection in routines. Don’t aim too high and create a schedule full of unrealistic expectations.

She also suggested creating simple routines that you can actually monitor, making a list so you don’t have to constantly remind your children. Also, think about using incentives that matter to your kids. Talk to your children about what may motivate them and incorporate them into your plan.