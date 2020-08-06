Tips on starting your job search during the pandemic

(Mass Appeal) – The pandemic has ended jobs for some, while others have realized it’s time for a change. Career Coach Jess Dods from JessDodsCoaching.com joined us today to talk about looking for a job in this ever-changing landscape.

According to Dods, networking is key – and now it’s all about online networking. Reach out to people you know and do research on companies you are interested in.

Make sure to prepare and present yourself well in your online interview and hold off on negotiations until after you get that offer.