(MASS APPEAL) – Something we talk a lot about here on Mass Appeal is the importance of staying active. You don’t need a lot of special equipment, and in fact, one way to remain active can be done with common items that you can find around your home.

Joining me now is Patrick James, Fitness Coordinator with Loomis Village to learn some ways to stay active.

Loomis Communities

Loomis Communities is a senior living community located at 246 North Main Street in South Hadley.

For more information visit loomiscommunities.org or call (413) 532-5325.

Sponsored by: Loomis Communities