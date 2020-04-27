Tips on tick testing and protection because tick season is here

(Mass Appeal) – People are enjoying the outdoors more these days since many are working and schooling from home and as a result, the number of ticks being submitted for testing at the UMass Amherst Laboratory of Medical Zoology is on the rise. Dr. Stephen Rich, director of the lab and TickReport.com, joins us with more.



According to Dr. Rich, getting a tick tested can reveal what diseases you may have to be one the lookout for if it has bitten you.

Dr. Rich adds that ticks can be particularly active on the edges of trails and to protect yourself, you may want to consider DEET or permethrin (that latter can be harmful to cats, to take heed if you are a pet owner).