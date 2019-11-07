Tips on weatherizing your home in preparation for winter

(Mass Appeal) – Winter weather is right around the corner and it’s time to turn on the heat! We invited Mary Jo Craft and Brian Premo from the Center for Ecotechnology to Studio 1A to show a few easy ways to protect your house and save some money on heating bills!

Craft first demonstrated how you can fill the cracks around your windows with a caulk gun to prevent warm air from escaping. She also showed us spray foam, a material for larger jobs, that is used to fill gaps.

Premo showed how to use a window insulation kit to seal in heat. He also demonstrated how to install weather stripping to the inside of a window. These tips are sure to help keep your house warm and cozy and leave more dollars in your wallet!