Tips on what to get in order to prepare for tax time

(Mass Appeal) – April 15, a.k.a “Tax Day” is right around the corner and it certainly can make life easier when you get all your important documents organized. Stephen Bloom, E.A. of Accounting and Tax Associates, joined us with tips on what you need to review and collect in preparation for filing your taxes.

According to Bloom, first review your pay stub and make sure the correct amount is being taken out for taxes. Then you want to gather all your documents – 1099s and the like.

Next, figure out if you need an extension. Keep in mind that if you file for an extension, you still need to pay taxes by the April deadline even if you do have an extension.