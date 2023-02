(Mass Appeal) – Here is an alarming number for you: studies show 28,000 people were hospitalized for heart attacks from 1995 to 2014. Of those people, 30% were young, aged 35 to 54. Heart disease doesn’t care how old you are. It can happen. February is American Heart Month, so Dr. Quinn Pack, a preventive cardiologist at Baystate Health, shares tips for a healthy heart.