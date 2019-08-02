Tips to beat stress and find inner peace from Dr. Robinson

Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates, joined us to share four simple tips to minimize stress in your life and find inner peace.
Dr. Robinson mentioned that 90% of all hospital visits are related to stress and it can manifest itself in insomnia, stomach problems, and more.
Here are the four tips and a brief explanation of what they entail:
- Journaling: Keep a journal and at night, write two things you accomplished during the day
- The Gratitude Exercise: Think or write down the things you are most grateful for
- Start a walking meditation: A relaxing walk to clear your mind
- Unplug from your mobile device for 30 minutes per day
- Power-up your relaxation response: Breath work and more to help your body turn off the fight-or-flight response