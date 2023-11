(Mass Appeal) – If you have been in the market for a home in the last 8-12 months you know that mortgage rates have doubled from where they were the last year or two, and that means more money out of your pocket.

We have our resident financial counselor Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam to talk to us about what factors mortgage lenders use to determine your eligibility for a mortgage, and what you should know to get the best possible rate.