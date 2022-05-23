(Mass Appeal) – Right now, people are focusing on getting their bodies ready for summer, and part of that process involves skin care. Ashley Batlle, President of Beauty Batlles Lounge in Chicopee, shares some easy tips for getting our skin ready for summer.

Skin Tightening Mask: Helps with tightening the skin around the body.

1 cup of egg whites

2 tbsp of lemon juice

2 tsp of vitamin E

Coffee Cellulite Scrub: Stimulates blood flow in the treatment area and help reduce the look of cellulite.

1 cup of coffee grounds

3/4 cup of liquid (melted) coconut oil 1tsp of vitamin E

Nourishing Milk hand Soak: Warm milk soak to soften hard-working hands.

3 cups of whole milk

1 tbdp of Vitamin E

Warm up for 30 seconds