Tips to help your kids engage with remote learning

(Mass Appeal) – Getting kids locked into remote learning is challenging, so we invited Dr. Sharon Saline, clinical psychologist from DrSharonSaline.com, to share some helpful tips.

Dr. Saline first suggests that you need to minimize distractions. Maybe even work alongside your child so you can casually monitor them. Next, make sure to schedule breaks for both the brain and the body!

Dr. Saline also emphasizes staying in communication with the teachers; review with them what’s working and what is not; ask them how they plan to engage with them. Finally, off encouragement and validation – we all need a little more support right now.