Tips to limit kids’ screen times over the summer

Using phones and tablets can be addictive for grownups and kids alike. But parents can set some time limits while avoiding complaints and negotiations.
Here to share some advice is clinical psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline.
Her tips:
- Notice how your child or teen is using computer, mobile device or television.
- Establish specific time limits on screens including when, where and what. One of the biggest mistakes parents make with screen time is using it as a bargaining chip.
- Keep the perspective that screen time is an earned privilege.
- Inappropriate uses of screens show you that your child isn’t ready for the privileges.