Tips to organize your shed before winter

(Mass Appeal) – Now that autumn is here, it’s a good time to rearrange your shed. Organizational expert Carleen Eve Fischer Hoffman, Owner of The Clutter Doctor Inc. joins us with her advice on containing the clutter.

1) think about your space, and what you need to access the most

2) maximize your space by thinking vertically

3) Add heavy duty shelves

4) Hang shovels and rakes on the wall

5) Use peg board and glass jars to organize small items

6) keep power tools and tool boxes under the workbench

7) Use the ceiling to store items you won’t need for a while

8) Store gas and hazardous liquids in a bin