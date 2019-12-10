Tips to protect your family from lice this winter

(Mass Appeal) – Physician’s Assistant Louise Cardellina joined us in Studio 1A to talk about winter lice and provide preventative tips.

According to Cardellina, if you see your child itching a lot, it may be a sign of lice. She said purchasing over-the-counter products and carefully combing and picking can usually do the trick. However you’ll have to wash sheets, stuffed animals, hats, scarves, etc.

Cardellina added that people who have lice are not dirty people and should not feel bad – lice can spread and can climb from one coat to another in a crowded winter closet easily.