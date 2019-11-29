Tips to stay safe when shopping online this holiday season

Breaking News
Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – Cyber Monday is coming up and online holiday shopping has begun! Now is an important time to protect yourself and your information from cyber thieves and scammers. Tech guru Deb D’Amico joined us with tips to stay safe.

D’Amico warns that scams will target you; you should be on the lookout and use a cautious eye when you look at the deals in your inbox. Most likely if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Also, carefully check URLs and email addresses. Oftentimes scammers do their best to mimic these addresses, making only the smallest of changes in order to fool shoppers.

D’Amico says always consult the Better Business Bureau to check to see if a business is legitimate if you are unfamiliar with it. The BBB is a clearinghouse of information that will tell you how reliable and trustworthy the business generally is.

