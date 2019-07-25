Tips to successfully grow and maintain roses in your garden

Roses are beautiful this time of year. Here with some tips on how to plant and cultivate roses is master gardener Ed Sourdiffe from The Green Thumb Guru.

Ed recommends starting your roses off right by selecting a spot that receives at least six hours of sun each day with good air circulation and drainage. You’ll want to enrich the soil before planting and water well.

If your roses have a problem with powdery mildew, you can make a DIY rose spray. Mix 1 gallon of water with 1 TBS baking soda, 1 TBS vegetable oil, and 1 TBS dish detergent liquid. Spray on your roses to cure the mildew.