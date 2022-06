(Mass Appeal) – 50 years ago, the landmark Title IX Legislation became law. To commemorate this historically significant event, Springfield Public Forum and the Basketball Hall of Fame are hosting a Celebration and Forum on Tuesday, June 21st at Symphony Hall.

We spent some time today at the Basketball Hall of Fame, talking with Hoop Hall CEO John Doleva and Springfield Public Forum Executive Director, Michelle Morash.

To register for this free event on June 21st, click here.