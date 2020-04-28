Toast to Mother’s Day with these delicious Springtime cocktails

(Mass Appeal) – Celebrate spring – or give a toast to mom – with two inspired and refreshing cocktails. Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the entertainment and lifestyle site StraightToTheHipsBaby.com, joined us for a how-to cocktail hour!

The Whiskey Pucker Up – makes 2 drinks

6 ounces of grilled lemon juice (about 4 large lemons)

4 ounces Canadian Crown Royal Whiskey

2 ounces of simple syrup

3 springs fresh mint

mint, lemon slices or edible flowers for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Wash and dry your lemons and mint leaves.

Halve the lemons and cook on the grill, cut-side down for 5 minutes (for a more tart lemon) to 8 minutes (for sweeter juice). Let cool, then juice. Reserve.

In a cocktail shaker, add the simple syrup and mint leaves. Muddle for 30 seconds.

Next, add the grilled lemon juice, whiskey, and a generous handful of ice to the shaker. Close, and vigorously shake for 1 minute, until blended & chilled.

Take two of your favorite cocktail glasses and fill with ice.

Using a small strainer, strain your cocktail directly into the cocktail glass.

Garnish and enjoy!

The Cherry Lime Ricky Mocktail – makes 2 drinks

6 fresh or frozen pitted cherries, roughly chopped

2 ounces fresh lime juice

2 ounces of cherry infused simple syrup

chilled club soda

ice

DIRECTIONS:

In a cocktail shaker or large glass, muddle together the fresh cherries and lime juice.

Fill 2 good sized tumbler glasses (or one very large glass, if a single serving) with ice, and place a small sieve on top.

Strain the lime & cherry mix into the glass, and discard the cherry remnants.

Add the cherry simple syrup and top with the club soda.

Stir gently, and garnish with a lime round or a cherry.

This drink benefits from resting for a few minutes before enjoying.

Cherry Infused Simple Syrup – makes 8 ounces



1 cup of granulated sugar

1 cup of water

1/2 fresh or frozen pitted cherries

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all of the ingredients into a medium saucepan and give it a quick stir.

Place over medium-high heat and allow to come to a low (small bubbles) simmer, while stirring occasionally.

Once at a simmer, cook for 8-10 minutes, until all the sugar has dissolved and the cherries have softened.

Remove from the heat and let stand five minutes.

Next, smash the cherries in the pan with a potato masher and then strain over a sieve set over a medium sized bowl.

Allow to cool completely. Transfer to a covered container and chill.

Keeps for 7-10 days.