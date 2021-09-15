(Mass Appeal) – We are back in the kitchen with our friend Jessie-Sierra Ross from the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby. You made a delicious gnocchi earlier with Patrick and now, we’re talking Bruschetta!



This Tomato & Ricotta Bruschetta hits all the right notes! Toasted crusty bread is given a light drizzle of olive oil, and then spread with creamy ricotta. Topped with chopped ripe tomato, garlic, and basil, this dish is great as a starter – or even a light meal if you have a few of them. Oh, and if you have guests who might not prefer dairy, don’t fret – even without the ricotta, these little toasts are delicious!



Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

1 crusty loaf of bread

1 1/2 cups diced fresh tomatoes

1/4 of a large purple onion

1/2 cup whole milk ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh basil, roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves

olive oil

kosher salt & freshly ground pepper

aged balsamic for garnish

Directions:

Slice (12) 1/2 inch rounds of bread on a large cutting board and arrange on a nonstick baking tray.

Next, peel a clove of garlic and slice off one end. Take a pinch of salt and place on the cutting board.

Dip and lightly press the cut side of the garlic into the salt.

Next, rub the garlic clove along the outside of each bread round, occasionally going back and dipping into the salt. The salt helps act as an abrasive while rubbing around the bread.

After all the bread has been lightly coated with garlic, quickly drizzle a bit of olive oil on the slices. Place the whole tray into the oven and broil on medium high for 2 minutes and then flip over, continue to broil the other sides for 1-2 minutes. Be careful not to burn. Once toasted, allow to cool.

Wash and dry your tomatoes. Dice all of the tomatoes into roughly equally sized pieces and add to a medium-sized bowl.

Mince the remaining garlic clove (you can add more garlic depending on your preference) and dice the 1/4 of the purple onion.

Combine in the bowl with the diced tomatoes,1 tablespoon chopped basil, 1 heavy pinch of kosher salt, and pepper. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and stir gently to combine. Taste, and adjust the seasoning as you like.

To Assemble

Use a large spoon to quickly swipe a nice layer of ricotta (about 3 teaspoons) on each toasted slice of bread, and then spoon a generous helping of the tomato mixture (about 2 tablespoons). Drizzle with a syrupy aged balsamic vinegar before serving.

Notes

Because the oil and vinegar will make the ricotta ‘run’, these are not a make ahead sort of starter. Assemble and enjoy immediately!