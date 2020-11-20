TommyCar Auto Group raises awareness and funds for No Shave November

(Mass Appeal) – TommyCar Auto Group, a local company that operates five car dealerships in Hampshire County, is joining forces with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office for their ‘No Shave November’ campaign to raise awareness and funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Carla Cosenzi, President of TommyCar joins us with details.

For the second year, the auto group will match whatever funds are raised by the Sheriff’s Department, and is also encouraging customers to donate their TommyCar Rewards points toward the cause. Last year, the Sheriff’s Office raised $2,700, which doubled to a total donation of $5,400 to Dana-Farber with the matching funds from TommyCar Auto Group.

TommyCar Auto Group has a lasting legacy of supporting cancer research. Over the past 12 years, their annual golf tournament has raised more than $1 million to support brain tumor research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

