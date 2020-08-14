Top beach read picks from local librarians

(Mass Appeal) – Summer time is the perfect time to get into a great book – but it can be really hard to find the right one. Johanna Douglass and Barbara Goldin from the Edwards Library in Southampton joined us with some of their top picks.

Goldin said she often consults library and publishing journals to get ideas for great reads. She said if you like a book by a popular author, like JoJo Moyes, take a look back and delve into some of their early works.

Douglass recommends classics and said she doesn’t consult lists, but seeks out books that are included in the curriculum of advanced English classes with authors like Shakespeare and Hemingway. She also recommends “the b-sides” – if you liked “Catcher in the Rye” try the lesser-known Salinger book “Franny and Zooey.”