Top picks for Hollywood’s Big Night

(Mass Appeal) – The Academy Awards are less than a week away, so George Myers, general manager of the Amherst Cinema, joined us with this top picks on who is bringing home the gold.

According to Myers, he believes the Korean film “Parasite” should be the big winner, but says it’s more likely that “Marriage Story” will.

As for best actor in a leading role, Myers is putting his money on Joaquin Phoneix in “Joker.” The Amherst Cinema is playing many of this year’s nominated films and documentaries. Check out the schedule at AmherstCinema.org to see what’s playing and to get prepared for award’s night!