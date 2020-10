(Mass Appeal) - It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a good time to remind yourself not overlook your mammogram. Nancy King, director of Imaging Services at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, walked us through the mammogram experience and the steps the hospital is taking to keep everyone safe.

King described what having a mammogram at the Breast Center in Cooley Dickinson Hospital is like, noting that the technologist is in constant communication with the patient during the imaging process.