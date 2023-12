(Mass Appeal) – If you’re planning a wedding in 2024, here are some interesting stats for you. According to a report published in May, searches for “nontraditional wedding dresses” increased by 110 percent, searching “nontraditional wedding vows” went up 205 percent, and the term “anti-bride” increased by 480 percent. So what does that mean for planning a wedding in the new year? To talk about some of the top wedding trends of 2024 is Christina Lovelace, owner of Lovelace Designs.