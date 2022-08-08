(Mass Appeal) – Nothing hits the spot like a fresh salad on a hot summer day. However, it doesn’t have to be your typical salad with lettuce and tomatoes. Molly Parr, columnist and creator of the blog Cheap Beets, shares a recipe to toss up your regular summer salad.

Ingredients:

Two cups of cooked farro (barley can be used as a substitute.) Farro tends to be boiled like a pasta, and I oftentimes add a little bouillon to bring out the flavor.

Two ears of corn, shucked, cleaned and boiled in salty water for 3 minutes, and then cut off the cob

One ripe peach or nectarine, halved, pitted and sliced into quarter inch slices

One plum, halved, pitted and sliced into quarter inch slices

10 to 15 leaves of fresh basil, rolled and then chopped into a chiffonade

Splash of extra virgin olive oil

Splash of red wine vinegar

Pinch of kosher salt

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Finish with kosher salt, vinegar and olive oil to taste.

Serve immediately.