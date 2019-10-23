Town Hall in West Springfield to address underage drinking

Nikki Lewis and Jordana Willers previewed a Town Hall meeting in West Springfield tonight that will address underage drinking in our area.

“NAME OF EVENT: Communities Talk: Town Hall Meeting to Prevent Underage Drinking

DATES & TIMES: Wednesday, October 23rd; 5:30-7:30

ADDRESS: West Springfield High School – 425 Piper Rd. West Springfield, MA 01089

ABOUT THE EVENT:

Free and open to all. Doors open at 5:30 with complimentary dinner provided by the West Springfield Lions Club and childcare services provided by the Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield, for attendees. Local organizations will have resource tables, as well as, educational features including a Narcan demonstration & vaping device display along with cessation information. The main event will begin at 6 pm with a panel of local experts addressing the issue of underage drinking, followed by a question and answer session. The panel discussion will begin with opening remarks provided by Mayor William Reichelt, Superintendent of Schools Michael Richard, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, and Assistant Superintendent Anthony Scibelli on behalf of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. Ray Hershel will moderate the panel of experts, including, Ann Marie Laduzenski, West Side resident and MADD representative; Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance; Diane Fedorchak, director of the UMass Amherst Center for Health Promotion; Jordana Willers, Youth Training and Systems Specialist; and a resident from the Western Massachusetts Recovery and Wellness Center. We encourage attendees to participate in a community-led conversation with these local experts about the dangers of youth alcohol use, resources in our area, and strategies for families. In addition to prizes and giveaways available the night of the event, community members can submit a question to the panel in advance at www.tows.org/care, and be entered for a chance to win a gift card to a local restaurant!

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: www.tows.org/care | 413-495-1866″