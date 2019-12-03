Toys for Tots: Yankee Candle Village brightens the holidays for local families

(Mass Appeal) – Yankee Candle Village embodies the spirit of Christmas through its role in making lasting family memories, so it’s no surprise that Yankee Candle Village is a sponsor and huge supporter of the 22News Toys for Tots drive.

Director of Yankee Candle Village Wade Bassett joined us in the 22News lobby, which is filling more each day with toys, to talk about what the season of giving means to Yankee Candle Village and why supporting Toys for Tots is important.

The Toys for Tots Drive runs through Dec. 16 at 22News. Come down and drop off your new, unwrapped toy!