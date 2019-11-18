1  of  4
Breaking News
Hampden DA: Partial human remains found in Blandford Three killed in shooting outside a Walmart in Oklahoma Man killed in Marlborough St. shooting in Springfield Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a California ‘mass casualty’ shooting
1  of  2
Watch Live
2PM: Police update after ten people were shot and four killed at a backyard football watch party in Fresno, California Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard to be laid to rest

Transform celery root into “vegan turkey” this Thanksgiving

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, taught us how to turn celeriac into a “vegan turkey” for Thanksgiving.

Ingredients:

  • 1 celeriac (celery root)
  • Olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Potatoes
  • Apples

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Take your celeriac and trim off any tendril roots, fuzzy stuff, or crevices where soil might be trapped. Scrub it well.
  2. Rub olive oil all over the celeriac, and sprinkle it with sea salt. Place it in a small casserole dish (lightly oiled, or lined with parchment paper) and roast for about 2 hours, or until soft when pierced with a paring knife. Slice into wedges, and drizzle with more olive oil, some of your favorite sea salt (flaky or smoked is nice!) and freshly ground pepper.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home for the Holidays Contest

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories