Transform celery root into “vegan turkey” this Thanksgiving

Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, taught us how to turn celeriac into a “vegan turkey” for Thanksgiving.
Ingredients:
- 1 celeriac (celery root)
- Olive oil
- Sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Potatoes
- Apples
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Take your celeriac and trim off any tendril roots, fuzzy stuff, or crevices where soil might be trapped. Scrub it well.
- Rub olive oil all over the celeriac, and sprinkle it with sea salt. Place it in a small casserole dish (lightly oiled, or lined with parchment paper) and roast for about 2 hours, or until soft when pierced with a paring knife. Slice into wedges, and drizzle with more olive oil, some of your favorite sea salt (flaky or smoked is nice!) and freshly ground pepper.