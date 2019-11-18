Transform celery root into “vegan turkey” this Thanksgiving

(Mass Appeal) - Cheryl Malandrinos of The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, joined us with tips on how to prepare your house to sell during the colder months.

According to Malandrinos, homeowners will want to prep their yards - rake leaves, trim back bushes and roll up hoses. Inside, incorporate lighting - even turning on the lights for your appliances - and warm fragrances, with a candle or baked cookies.